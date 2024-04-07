One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,246 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,569 shares of company stock worth $41,213,950 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.83. 1,919,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,119. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.42, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.