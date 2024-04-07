One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 54,204 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.91. The company had a trading volume of 602,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,489. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

