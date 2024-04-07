One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,540 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.8% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $7.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.91. 4,253,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $4,581,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,981,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,707,719.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 913,175 shares of company stock valued at $262,199,146. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.