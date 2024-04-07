One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.87 Million in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,196,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.37. The stock had a trading volume of 712,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day moving average is $121.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $88.64 and a one year high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

