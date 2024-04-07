One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Invests $469,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $6.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.50. 1,736,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,658. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 876.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,667 shares of company stock worth $94,227,350. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.