One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.55.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.7 %

ZS traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,955. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.15. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.99 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $1,571,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $1,571,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,172. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

