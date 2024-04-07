One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Makes New $981,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,030 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.74. 1,318,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,249. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.09 and its 200 day moving average is $233.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

