One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,079,000 after acquiring an additional 193,871 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 221,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,286,000 after acquiring an additional 165,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.53. The company had a trading volume of 269,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,326. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.11 and a 200 day moving average of $258.40. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

