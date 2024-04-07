One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $353,942.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,290 shares in the company, valued at $37,424,308.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $353,942.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 477,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,424,308.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,897,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,769. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 453.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.04.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

