One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VO stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $245.90. 685,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.15 and a 200-day moving average of $225.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

