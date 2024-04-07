One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.2 %

LULU stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.87. 1,804,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,953. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $443.72 and its 200-day moving average is $441.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.