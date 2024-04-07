One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 27,974 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO remained flat at $50.49 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,694. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

