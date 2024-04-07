One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Takes $747,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.24. 234,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,097. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $76.12 and a 1 year high of $101.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

