One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $245.35. 200,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.80. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $185.37 and a 1-year high of $248.69.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

