Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stake Increased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 172.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,189 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 58,321 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 632.8% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,441.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,155. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 212.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on OGN

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.