Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) vs. Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Revolution Medicines and Outlook Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 0 10 0 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus target price of $38.80, indicating a potential upside of 24.08%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $46.43, indicating a potential upside of 401.35%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

94.3% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Outlook Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $11.58 million 444.72 -$436.37 million ($3.77) -8.29 Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.98 million ($4.00) -2.32

Outlook Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines N/A -38.39% -33.61% Outlook Therapeutics N/A -3,741.39% -132.37%

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats Outlook Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies. Its RAS(ON) inhibitors include RMC-6236 (multi), RMC-6291 (G12C), and RMC-9805 (G12D), which are in phase 1 clinical trial; and development candidates comprise RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H), and RMC-8839 (G13C), as well as programs focused on G12R and other targets. The company's RAS companion inhibitors include RMC-4630 that is in phase 2 clinical trial; and RMC-5552, which is in phase 1 clinical trial. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with BioLexis Pte. Ltd. and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

