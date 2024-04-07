Oxen (OXEN) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $11.43 million and approximately $6,626.21 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,662.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $685.02 or 0.00983337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.42 or 0.00147021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00048718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.99 or 0.00186596 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.74 or 0.00143178 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,407,721 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.