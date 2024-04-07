Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,218,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,142,000 after buying an additional 2,921,124 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,103.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,113,000 after buying an additional 1,153,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,441,000 after buying an additional 811,296 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 623,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after buying an additional 378,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,905,000 after purchasing an additional 292,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS GCOW traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 219,769 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.