Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Stock Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,973 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.51% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $16,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

