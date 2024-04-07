Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $183.00 at Citigroup

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $172.00 to $183.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.50.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $187.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $190.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

