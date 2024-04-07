Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, April 11th

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, April 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 11th.
Paladin Energy Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Paladin Energy stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Paladin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.
About Paladin Energy
