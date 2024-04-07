Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, April 11th

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, April 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 11th.

Paladin Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Paladin Energy stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Paladin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

About Paladin Energy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.