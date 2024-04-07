Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE FNA opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $860.71 million, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at $48,692,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,879,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,916 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,846,000 after acquiring an additional 127,918 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,050,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

