Pax Dollar Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $147.68 million and $890,375.01 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002761 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 147,734,649 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

