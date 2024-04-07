Paychex’s (PAYX) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $130.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.66.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

