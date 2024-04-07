PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,537 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.5% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

PYPL opened at $65.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

