Peoples Bank OH Acquires Shares of 7,044 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in United Bankshares by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in United Bankshares by 735.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 427.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in United Bankshares by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,262. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $38.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.00.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on United Bankshares

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.