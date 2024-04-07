Peoples Bank OH Buys New Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,734,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 105,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.82. 2,836,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average is $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

