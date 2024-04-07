Peoples Bank OH Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 809 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,021,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,776. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.84. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

