Peoples Bank OH Has $1.02 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after acquiring an additional 97,198 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after buying an additional 309,239 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.75. 2,166,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,216. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

