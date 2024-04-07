Peoples Bank OH Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.51. The stock had a trading volume of 573,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.10 and its 200 day moving average is $169.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.