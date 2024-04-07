Peoples Bank OH Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.13 on Friday, hitting $440.47. 54,512,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,918,384. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $436.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.01.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

