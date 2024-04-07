Peoples Bank OH Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $3,891,706. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,104. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

