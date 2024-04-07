Peoples Bank OH Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,164 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,414 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,954,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RIO traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,896,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.86. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $2.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

