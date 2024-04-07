Peoples Bank OH Sells 135 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.8 %

Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.99. 613,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,286. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.00. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

