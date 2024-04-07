PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.14. 4,410,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $232.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.85 and a 200-day moving average of $167.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

