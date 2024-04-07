PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Cut by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 86,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,604,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,629,000 after purchasing an additional 368,469 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

