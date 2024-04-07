Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.76.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

PBR stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $27.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 34.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 52,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,529,000.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

