Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.72. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 15.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

