Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,237,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,237,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock worth $4,487,253 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after buying an additional 947,704 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,822,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,721,000 after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 75,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

