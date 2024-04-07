Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 44,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

