Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

LUNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $317.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $28,058.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $28,058.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,371,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock worth $603,390. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 61.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 499.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

