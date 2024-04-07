Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Has $35.65 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,892,728 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 149,000 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold accounts for approximately 6.7% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $35,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

KGC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,993,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,156,368. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.