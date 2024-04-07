Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Increases Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,683 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor makes up 0.5% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.97% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 7,060.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 187,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Shares of MX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.31. 423,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,604. The stock has a market cap of $203.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

