Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Trims Stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd reduced its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,026,955 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,219,702 shares during the period. IAMGOLD accounts for about 3.8% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 1.67% of IAMGOLD worth $20,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. 15,868,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,301,606. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. Equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IAG. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.52.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

