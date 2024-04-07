Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 377 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,677,000 after purchasing an additional 586,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,157,000 after buying an additional 288,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,405,000 after buying an additional 148,971 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,208,000 after buying an additional 28,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,786,000 after buying an additional 894,521 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $96.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

