Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Lessened by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at $185,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.74. 5,099,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.91. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

