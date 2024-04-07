Prom Price Reaches $14.02 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $255.77 million and $3.17 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for $14.02 or 0.00020229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00014119 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00017974 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001589 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,306.05 or 1.00036038 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011408 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00127865 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 13.84044852 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,601,984.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

