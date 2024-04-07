ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Shares to Split on Thursday, April 11th

Shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Thursday, April 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SVXY opened at $107.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVXY. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $50,822,000.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

