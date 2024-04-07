Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.29. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

