Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,390 at Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,640 ($20.59) to GBX 1,390 ($17.45) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 717.60 ($9.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,464.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 789.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 841.94. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 712.80 ($8.95) and a one year high of GBX 1,234 ($15.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,265.31%.

In other Prudential news, insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 57,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 753 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £432,485.55 ($542,914.32). 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

